Notre Dame Targets 2027 Safety with Strong SEC Ties
If you've followed Notre Dame football recruiting under Marcus Freeman, you're well aware of how he likes strong athletic genes in prospects. Several sons of former NFL greats are already on Notre Dame's roster, or are currently committed, and Freeman, as well as defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, just took a swing at landing another son of a former standout.
Notre Dame's latest scholarship offer went out to 2027 safety prospect Kenneth Simon on Tuesday. Simon is the son of former Tennessee Volunteers two-time All-SEC linebacker Kevin Simon.
At 6-2, 198 pounds, Simon fits the mold of what Notre Dame looks for in its secondary from a size standpoint.
Simon is currently rated as a three-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings. He has over 20 scholarship offers to his name, including from the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, SMU, Vanderbilt, and others.
Being from Knoxville (Bearden), Tennessee, as well as his father's ties, it's going to be hard to beat the Vols, but Notre Dame essentially just did the same in beating out Texas for Kaydon Finley, the son of the former Longhorns and Green Bay Packers tight end.
Notre Dame currently has two commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, but is looking to add a major piece to it on Thursday when Teddy Jarrard is set to announce his college decision.