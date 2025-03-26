Notre Dame's Top 2026 Recruiting Target Reveals Commitment Timeline
Notre Dame hasn't exactly been hitting it out of the park in recruiting of late in terms of commitments, but perhaps the hot stove is starting to get turned up a bit.
Five-star edge rusher Rodney Dunham of Charlotte announced on Tuesday that he will be announcing his college choice on April 10. The good news for Notre Dame is that not only are Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish among his finalists but also carrying a good amount of momentum in his recruitment.
Notre Dame joins Tennessee, Duke, Georgia, and South Carolina as finalists for the prized defensive end. The announcement of his commitment date also comes shortly after Dunham visited Notre Dame, and called the trip "amazing" to On3.
Notre Dame has had a recent hot streak of recruiting the state of North Carolina, including the likes of safety JaDon Blair in its last class and Micah Gilbert, Jack Larsen, and Bryce Young in the class before that.
Dunham would outrank them all in recruiting rankings as he checks in as the third overall edge rusher nationally and 19th overall player in the 2026 recruiting class according to On3's industry ranking.