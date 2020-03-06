Notre Dame Stands Out To Talented 2022 Georgia Athlete

Notre Dame secured its first commitment in the 2021 class on March 8, 2019, with the commitment of San Diego (Calif.) The Bishop’s School quarterback Tyler Buchner. A year later, it’s about that time where the 2022 class starts to become more of a priority. Notre Dame has offered thirty players so far in the class of 2022, however only one plays cornerback.

It’s not a coincidence that Notre Dame has started to recruit Georgia heavily, being that it produces some of the best players in the country. In the class of 2022, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson athlete Terian Williams II stands out as one of the most talented players in the state, already holding offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and others. This is something that Williams II is humbled by, but he realizes the bigger picture.

“It’s nice to have Power 5 schools express interest when you're only a sophomore, however you can only attend one school,” Williams explained. “The right fit is most important in terms of the academics, culture, city, coaches and scheme.”

Williams has definitely earned the honor to have multiple big time offers already on the table. This past season Notre Dame had a pair of MaxPreps All-Americans in 2020 tight end signee Michael Mayer and Buchner. Williams is one of the select individuals who has recently been named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team, earning First Team honors.

“It was an honor,” the Grayson standout said of being named to the list. “It’s always nice to be recognized for something you work hard for and to be mentioned with the best of the best is special.”

To add an offer to go to a school like Notre Dame would be an honor, to say the least, for Williams. The academic side is very important, being that Williams bolsters a 3.8 GPA.

“A Notre Dame offer is huge,” Williams said. “It has Power 5 football and top notch academics. The name speaks for itself in terms of alumni affiliated with the Fortune 500 companies, and they are one of the programs that look good on your offer resume, however I tell everyone that you can only choose one school. My parents have always taught us to choose quality over quantity.”

The interest is very much present, as Williams has already been to South Bend twice in the last year, visiting for last year’s Blue-Gold Game and showcasing his skills at the Irish Invasion. Leaving the South won’t be an issue when choosing a school.

“Yes, I’m open to going to college away from home,” Williams noted. “Notre Dame is a unique and special place. It’s just different. It has a beautiful campus with matching buildings.”

Interest is mutual between Notre Dame and Williams. The staff already has its eyes on the talented Georgia cornerback. Williams noted that running backs coach Lance Taylor stopped by his school and left his card so that Williams could contact him and stay in touch.

Williams has recently switched high schools via a family medical hardship waiver. This transition to Grayson High School, which is a program Notre Dame is pretty familiar with, doesn’t change Williams’s mindset.

“My goals are the same each year,” explained Williams. “One, to stay healthy; two, to win the State Championship; three, to be the best 2022 athlete on both sides of the ball.”

Williams knows that he is very early in his recruiting process, but he can see himself at a school like Notre Dame.

“Of course. Notre Dame academics are second to none, all games are televised weekly, and it has a great staff,” explained the talented athlete. “Notre Dame has a great engineering program, and it has an outstanding alumni support system … 4 for 40! It’ll set you up for life after you hang up the cleats” Williams closed out.

Notre Dame is very early in its process of offering 2022 recruits, with 115 Class of 2021 offers going out and only 30 offers so far in the 2022 class. However, Williams is a name to keep an eye on during the next few months, as he fits what Notre Dame wants on and off the field.