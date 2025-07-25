Former Notre Dame Tight End Target Commits to SEC Program
At one point, it felt like a matter of time until Notre Dame landed a commitment from 2026 tight end Evan Jacobson. The Irish had already gotten a commitment from project tight end Preston Fryzel, and it seemed like their chances of landing elite target Ian Premer were small.
Then Premer shocked much of the college football world by announcing his commitment to Notre Dame and plans for all suddenly changed.
On Friday, Jacobson, a four-star tight end and the nation's ninth-overall according to Rivals, announced his commitment to Texas A&M. He ultimately chose the Aggies over Iowa State, Notre Dame, and Stanford.
Jacobson clearly has a high upside and could go on to be dangerous with Texas A&M, but in the numbers game it simply didn't work out with Notre Dame.
Notre Dame's 2026 Recruiting Class Tight Ends
As nice as it would be to have three tight ends in the class, Notre Dame's chances of landing Jacobson left the building when Premer gave his surprise commitment earlier this summer.
Ian Premer checks in at 6-5, 225 pounds from Great Bend, Kansas, and chose Notre Dame over in-state Kansas State. He ranks as the nation's fourth tight end in the 2026 class according to Rivals.
Preston Fryzel is a bit more of a project out of Toledo (Central Catholic), Ohio. He checks in at 6-4, 215 pounds, and is more of the receiving threat as a tight end than one that will be asked to do much blocking.