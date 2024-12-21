Notre Dame Resilience Shines in Gritty Win Over Indiana
Early game sequence vs Indiana a great representation of the entire season
Notre Dame had an unfortunate start offensively against Indiana Friday night when a Riley Leonard pass was intercepted and set Indiana up with great field position and a chance to jump ahead of the Irish in Notre Dame Stadium.
How did the Irish respond?
The line generated the pressure, standout Xavier Watts promptly collected an interception of his own, and it was all followed by a Jeremiyah Love 98-yard TD run to put the Irish up 7-0, a lead they would never relinquish.
This sequence sums up the 2024 Irish in a nutshell. No matter what happens, Marcus Freeman's group always continues to fight.
Marcus Freeman & his team are a close-knit unit full of belief
This Notre Dame team has a great vibe to it. The 2024 Irish play hard for themselves, for this staff, and their head coach. This group has played with its playoff hopes in doubt since the second game of the year and hasn't faltered since. The Irish have now rattled off 11 wins in a row and will be looking for more against Georgia.
This Irish team just has a different feel to it. Notre Dame is riding some serious momentum, the kind that hasn't been felt in decades in South Bend.
Regardless of what happens next, this team has put its own mark on the Notre Dame history books, and that's quite the accomplishment given how thick the Irish history books already were.
