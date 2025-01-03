Put Some National Respect on Notre Dame’s Name: Fighting Irish Just Beat Georgia
Notre Dame finally broken through with an elite-level postseason win
Notre Dame's impressive CFP Quarterfinal win over Georgia has earned the Irish a level of national respect it hasn't had in decades.
For as thrilling as beating Indiana was, there's no margin of victory in that game that could earn Notre Dame the respect it just earned by taking down the SEC's best program for some time now, Georgia.
This was the marque post-season win Notre Dame needed. And it got it. This Irish team just refuses to ever fold or quit. Amidst a slew of devastating injuries, all this team did was rattle off 12 straight wins. What a run.
Notre Dame dominates the SEC in 2024
For nearly 30 years now, the narrative, proven correct by win-loss record and score margins, was that Notre Dame was too slow, didn't have the athletes, and wasn't physical enough to play with top half SEC teams. This no longer seems to be the case.
Marcus Freeman has brought a different kind of athlete into the program. With that foundation, they are then properly developed by the staff to contribute as youngsters en masse, a rarity over the last few Irish regimes.
Notre Dame has double-digit wins against Texas A&M on the road and Georgia in a playoff game this year. Not only that, but the Irish wore both teams down late in the game to seal victories.
Notre Dame is a lightning rod. You either love the Irish or hate the Irish. Whichever way you lean, everyone now needs to respect them.
