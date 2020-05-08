Debuts Set For Notre Dame's 2020 NFL Draft Class

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules the debuts are now set for the Notre Dame 2020 Draft class, and four former Irish players will be making their debuts as opponents.

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — Sunday, Sep. 13th — 1:00 PM ET

Tight end Cole Kmet and defensive end Julian Okwara will be on opposing sidelines in their openers, with Kmet and the Bears traveling to Detroit to take on Okwara and the Lions. Kmet and Okwara are certainly not strangers on the field, as the pair has done battle on the practice field for three years.

Kmet was the first Notre Dame player taken in the 2020 draft, with the Bears making him the 43rd overall choice. Okwara went in round three, with the Lions snatching him up with the 67th overall pick.

The way the rosters are right now, former Notre Dame standouts Alex Bars (Bears, OL) and Romeo Okwara (Lions, DE) will also be suited up for this contest. Former center Sam Mustipher spent the 2019 season on the practice squad with the Bears and is still listed on the roster. Former safety Jalen Elliott was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions, and if he can make the squad he’ll also be a participant in this contest.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — Monday, Sep. 14 — 7:15 PM ET

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool will make his NFL debut in the Big Apple (sort of) as the Steelers travel east to take on the New York Giants. Claypool was the second Irish player to come off the board in this year’s draft, with the Steelers taking him at No. 50 overall.

Claypool won’t be the only former Irish standout on the Steelers roster. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt should be ready to go after missing 10 games last season. Tuitt was also a second round pick of the Steelers, who selected him in the 2014 draft.

The Steelers also signed former Irish defensive tackle, now NFL offensive lineman, Jarron Jones during the offseason after he stood out in the XFL.

A couple of familiar faces will be on the opposite sideline. Claypool and former Irish All-American Julian Love did battle against each other in practice for three years, as both were members of the 2016 Irish recruiting class. Now they will be on opposite sidelines, as Love was a fourth round pick of the Giants in last year’s draft.

Former Notre Dame great Golden Tate is also a member of the Giants receiving corps.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — Sunday, Sep. 13 — 1:00 PM ET

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. will make his debut at home against the Las Vegas Raiders … which still feels very odd to type and say. Pride will have a great chance at competing for immediate playing time for the Panthers.

The Panthers took Pride in the fourth round of this year’s draft, but the cornerback depth chart is such that Carolina brass have not been shy about discussing the opportunity that awaits the former Notre Dame standout.

Carolina’s long snapper is Notre Dame graduate J.J. Jansen, and cornerback Cole Luke is also listed on the Panthers roster.

Veteran offensive tackle Sam Young, who played for the Irish from 2006-09, was signed by the Raiders on Tuesday. That also happened to be the same day the Raiders waived former Irish players, quarterback DeShone Kizer and linebacker Te’von Coney.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — Sunday, Sep. 13 — 4:05 PM

This is another game where a pair of draftees from Notre Dame will be making their debuts on the same field, as defensive end Khalid Kareem (Bengals) and safety Alohi Gilman (Chargers) will be on opposing sidelines.

Kareem was drafted by the Bengals in round five and Gilman was selected by the Chargers one round later. Both players were integral parts of the 2018 and 2019 defenses that fueled Notre Dame’s 23-3 record, and both were team captains for the Irish in 2019.

They won’t be alone in that game, and if you’re someone who watches the NFL to see former Irish players this is one you’ll want to tune into.

Tight end Tyler Eifert signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason means Kareem is the only former Irish player on the Bengals roster, but the Chargers squad is filled with former Notre Dame standouts.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (first round) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (fourth round) were both picked by the Chargers in the 2019 Draft. The Chargers selected Gilman in this year’s draft, and they signed linebacker Asmar Bilal as an undrafted free agent. That means the Chargers have four defensive starters from the Notre Dame 2018 team that went 12-1. They also signed cornerback Donte Vaughn after this year’s draft.

Los Angeles chose defensive end Isaac Rochell in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. That gives the Chargers six former Irish players on their current roster.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter