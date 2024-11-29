A Notre Dame Fan’s Worst Nightmare: What if the Schedule Really Isn't THAT Great?
What can go wrong for an Irish team riding a nine-game winning streak?
Notre Dame is flying high right now.
This Irish team and coach have come together, gelled, and excelled to the tune of a nine-game winning streak in which they've outscored opponents by a combined score of 392-99. This winning streak has enabled Notre Dame to maneuver into a position where if it beats USC this weekend, there will be a home playoff game in South Bend this winter.
The Irish are riding some serious momentum after dominating so many opponents in a row. So, what could possibly go wrong now? What's the worst thing that can happen against USC or in a playoff game?
The answer is simple. We find out that the Irish aren't as good as their record or scoring margin and their dominant play was a result of a soft schedule.
Plainly stated, Notre Dame getting exposed the next time it faces a truly talented roster would be a nightmare no Irish fan even wants to consider. This would be the absolute worst-case scenario practically and perceptually. I don't think this is in the cards though.
This team just feels very different, and it'll take a dominant win over USC to show it.
This Notre Dame team and coach feel different, but they must prove it
From Week 2 on, it feels as though this Notre Dame coach and team have grown up a lot together week by week. The Irish are trending up in terms of on-field results and confidence.
Specifically with the Irish defense, there's a feeling of dominance in this group. It plays with such unwavering confidence it's hard for me to consider a game where it doesn't show up and play winning football.
As for Coach Freeman himself, he seems to have hit his stride. He comes across much more confidently now than he ever has previously in his tenure and it shows in the team's play. Freeman and his players appear to be clicking on all levels trending straight up in a way few recent Notre Dame teams, even the better ones, have.
This specific Irish team and coach feel different. Light schedule or not. This team feels like the real deal. All that's left now is for the Irish to prove it when it matters most.
