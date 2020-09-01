Notre Dame Kickoff Times/Networks Set For First Two Weeks Of The Season
Bryan Driskell
The ACC has announced kickoff times and broadcast networks for all of its games in September.
Sept. 12 - Duke - 2:30 PM (ET) - NBC
Sept. 19 - South Florida - 2:30 PM (ET) - USA Network
There are a few other Notre Dame games that have been set by NBC.
Oct. 10 - Florida State - 7:30 PM (ET) - NBC
Oct. 17 - Louisville - 2:30 PM (ET) - NBC
Nov. 7 - Clemson - 7:30 PM (ET) - NBC
The remainder of Notre Dame's games have yet to have specific kickoff times set, including a season-ending home contest against Syracuse. Like in the past, those kickoff times will be set as we get closer to those games.
Here is the rest of Notre Dame's schedule:
Sept. 26 - at Wake Forest - TBD
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh - TBD
Oct. 31 - at Georgia Tech - TBD
Nov. 14 - at Boston College - TBD
Nov. 27 - at North Carolina - TBD
Dec. 5 - Syracuse - TBD
