Notre Dame Kickoff Times/Networks Set For First Two Weeks Of The Season

The ACC has announced kickoff times and broadcast networks for all of its games in September.

Sept. 12 - Duke - 2:30 PM (ET) - NBC

Sept. 19 - South Florida - 2:30 PM (ET) - USA Network

There are a few other Notre Dame games that have been set by NBC.

Oct. 10 - Florida State - 7:30 PM (ET) - NBC

Oct. 17 - Louisville - 2:30 PM (ET) - NBC

Nov. 7 - Clemson - 7:30 PM (ET) - NBC

The remainder of Notre Dame's games have yet to have specific kickoff times set, including a season-ending home contest against Syracuse. Like in the past, those kickoff times will be set as we get closer to those games.

Here is the rest of Notre Dame's schedule:

Sept. 26 - at Wake Forest - TBD

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh - TBD

Oct. 31 - at Georgia Tech - TBD

Nov. 14 - at Boston College - TBD

Nov. 27 - at North Carolina - TBD

Dec. 5 - Syracuse - TBD

