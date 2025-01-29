Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to 2026 Nebraska Tight End

No rest for the wicked, or in this case, the Notre Dame coaching staff that is out on the recruiting trail

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Notre Dame coaching staff has had a marathon month, guiding the Fighting Irish to the National Championship game just last week but hasn't wasted any time building for the future.

The staff is spread across the nation and back on the road this week and have been trying to lure more talent to South Bend.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was in Omaha, Neb. and extended a scholarship offer to Millard South tight end Isaac Jensen.

Jensen stands 6-6 and weighs 205-pounds. According to 247Sports, Jensen has nine scholarship offers that include the likes of Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and others.

Jensen recorded 36 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns as a high school junior.

Notre Dame currently has six commitments in its 2026 recruiting class but none of those are yet from a tight end.

Nick Shepkowski
