Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to 2026 Nebraska Tight End
The Notre Dame coaching staff has had a marathon month, guiding the Fighting Irish to the National Championship game just last week but hasn't wasted any time building for the future.
The staff is spread across the nation and back on the road this week and have been trying to lure more talent to South Bend.
On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was in Omaha, Neb. and extended a scholarship offer to Millard South tight end Isaac Jensen.
Jensen stands 6-6 and weighs 205-pounds. According to 247Sports, Jensen has nine scholarship offers that include the likes of Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and others.
Jensen recorded 36 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns as a high school junior.
Notre Dame currently has six commitments in its 2026 recruiting class but none of those are yet from a tight end.