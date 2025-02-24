Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to Fast-Rising Georgia Wide Receiver

Notre Dame has one receiver currently committed in the 2026 recruiting class

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half against Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half against Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Notre Dame added its name to the over 20 college football programs that have offered 2026 Georgia wide receiver Bubba Frazier recently.

The offer came last Friday to one of Georgia's fastest-rising players in the cycle.

Frazier checks in at 5-10, 165-pounds and plays high school football at Benedictine Military School. He's coming off a junior season that saw him rush for 604 yards, haul in 753 receiving yards, and find the end zone 13 times total.

Frazier currently ranks as the nation's 61st best wide receiver in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also tabbed as the 46th best player overall in the state of Georgia for his age.

Notre Dame joins the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UCF, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and over a dozen others to have offered the senior-to-be.

Notre Dame currently has four players on its roster for the 2025 season from the state of Georgia.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

