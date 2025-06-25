Notre Dame Eyeing Another Top Defensive Back Recruit
Notre Dame has been on a recruiting tear in the defensive secondary in recent years and dropped a major scholarship offer for the 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon, Duvay Williams, a five-star cornerback from Gardena (Junipero Serra), Cal. announced a scholarship offer from Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.
Williams checks in at 6-1, 170-pounds, and is rated with a five-star grade according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Along with that, the rankings also call him the 13th overall prospect in the 2027 player rankings.
Williams already has well over 30 scholarship offers, including from powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. Its worth noting that USC has already extended a scholarship offer to him as well.
It's important to remember that it's early in the evaluation process for young men who haven't played a down of football as high school juniors yet, but the foundation is clearly there. With what Notre Dame has not only developed in recent years but also recruited in recent classes in the secondary, when Marcus Freeman, Mike Mickens, and the Fighting Irish call, you're best idea would be to give them a thorough listen if you play defensive back.