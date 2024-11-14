Notre Dame Faces Senior Day Challenges: Navigating Emotions and Securing a Win
Irish players must quickly shift gears, even through some tears
Senior Day is emotional for Notre Dame players. This is when they and their families get to have a moment on the field to embrace and think about the long journey from youth football player, to recruit, to Notre Dame student and player, to Notre Dame graduate.
These outgoing players deserve major credit for "choosing hard" as Marcus Freeman would say, but their families deserve this recognition as well for all of the sacrifices and support given over the years. I completely understand why so many tears are shed by all in this moment, but it does add a unique twist to the football game.
Switching instantly from hugging mom to crushing the enemy isn't easy
Whenever Senior Day rolls around and I preview the game, I always talk about the challenge Irish players face navigating the emotions of the day with the task of the day.
It can't be easy to be thinking about your Notre Dame journey coming to an end, embracing your family for an emotional reunion on the field, and then having to snap out of that mind space and be fully locked in to win a football game.
As for this specific and unique challenge, Marcus Freeman and his teams have navigated it well thus far. The Irish demolished Boston College in 2022 44-0 and last year destroyed Wake Forest 45-7.
If Notre Dame can pile it on Virginia this week, it'll be a 3-for-3 sweep and a great sign that the Irish are mature enough to be able to manage their emotions and channel their energy where needed once the ball is kicked off.
