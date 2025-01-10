Notre Dame Shocks Penn State in Orange Bowl: 5 Key Numbers That Defined the Game
Notre Dame outlasted Penn State 27-24 in Thursday's Orange Bowl that won't soon be forgotten.
The back-and-forth affair had pretty much everything as Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter put the Irish ahead for good with seven seconds to play and sent the Fighting Irish to the national championship game.
Despite falling behind 10-0 late in the second quarter, Notre Dame rallied to go on a 17-0 run and take the lead by third quarters end, setting up a classic finish.
Here are the five numbers that tell the story of Notre Dame's epic victory over Penn State in the 2025 Orange Bowl:
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: 63 Second Half Rush Yards by Nittany Lions
Notre Dame was being gutted in the first half, unable to stop the Penn State rushing attack. The Irish allowed over five yards per carry in the first 30 minutes, giving up 141 rushing yards before half.
The second half saw Notre Dame's run defense take over though, holding Penn State to just 63 rush yards on 16 attempts in the final 30 minutes. Listen, it wasn't shut down in the second half, but it was significantly better and gave Notre Dame a chance to win that wouldn't have been there had the first half struggles continued.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: 0 Receptions by Nittany Lions Wide Receivers
Notre Dame held Penn State's wide receivers to no receptions on the entire evening. That's not a misprint. Penn State wide receivers didn't have a single catch despite having the better down the field quarterback.
Give Notre Dame's defensive backfield all of the praise. Then find some more and give that as well. Incredible.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: 54 Yard Touchdown Reception
Notre Dame had run off 17-straight points before a quick 14-0 run by Penn State gave the Nittany Lions a new lead. How did Notre Dame respond?
Jaden Greathouse answered with a 54-yard touchdown reception to tie the game back up. That 54-yard reception was Notre Dame's longest pass of the season and came at the absolute most necessary time.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: -1 Turnover Differential
Win the turnover battle and win games is usually how it goes.
Now, Notre Dame seemed to force three interceptions but only one counted. That one was huge, though as Christian Gray's pick said that overtime wouldn't be necessary.
It cut the Penn State turnover edge to just 2-1, but more importantly, gave Notre Dame another chance to win in regulation, which Riley Leonard and Mitch Jeter made sure they did a few minutes later.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: 3.8 Yards Per Pass Attempt Difference
Going into the Orange Bowl a huge question was if Notre Dame could hit on a couple of big passes against Penn State's defense. That would be key in determining the outcome and did Riley Leonard ever accomplish that.
Leonard threw for 223 yards but averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt. Despite not being the downfield thrower that Drew Allar is said to be, Leonard averaged 3.8 more yards per pass attempt than Allar which was a massive difference in Thursday night's game.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: 0 Quit
I know I said five numbers told the story but I didn't include the most important one from Notre Dame's victory.
Notre Dame has 0 quit.
It has all year and it showed again in the Orange Bowl.
Being outplayed, beat up, and starters going out - things looked bleak for Notre Dame.
All that happened then was a backup quarterback led a scoring drive that kickstarted the Fighting Irish and each time Penn State landed a punch, the Irish delivered just as hard of one back.
That hasn't been the attitude around Notre Dame football very much the last 30 years.
Ara Parseghian used to talk about getting his teams to know and understand they didn't have a breaking point, and I can't help but think Ara was smiling watching how Marcus Freeman's squad responded to loads of adversity in Thursday's gutty victory.