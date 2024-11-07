Notre Dame’s ACC Tournament Loss: A Heartbreaker in the Most Unlikely Way
Was it Wayne Gretzky that said you miss 100% of the shots you never take or was that Michael Scott?
I get them confused but both may have well been talking about Stanford soccer on Wednesday night against Notre Dame.
The Irish and Cardinal men's soccer teams we're playing in the first round of the ACC Tournament with the match tied 2-2 in the closing seconds.
That's when Stanford's Dylan Hooper sent up a prayer from midfield, only to somehow have it find the back of the net with just one second to play. Check it out below.
This came just moments after Notre Dame scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the match at two.
The Notre Dame men's soccer season comes to a disppointing end as the Irish finish the year just 7-5-5 overall and 3-3-2 in ACC play.