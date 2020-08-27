SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame and South Florida Schedule Three-Game Series

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has finalized its 2020 football schedule, adding the South Florida Bulls as the one non-conference opponent for this season.

It will not, however, be the only game the two teams play moving forward. As part of the announcement for the Sept. 19 matchup this season, South Florida stated that it was now locked into a three-game series with the Fighting Irish.

Right now the only game that is locked in from a date standpoint is the 2020 contest. According to the release from USF, Notre Dame will play a road game against the Bulls in Raymond James Stadium at some point in the future, and South Florida will have another return game to Notre Dame at some point.

Raymond James Stadium is the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but is also where the Bulls play their home games.

Notre Dame lost to South Florida to begin the 2011 season, which is the only previous matchup between the two programs. Irish head coach Brian Kelly is 3-1 all-time against the Bulls after defeating them three times during his tenure at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame's schedule is now finalized. Here are the dates and opponents:

Sept. 12 - Duke
Sept. 19 - South Florida
Sept. 26 - at Wake Forest
Oct. 3 - Bye Week
Oct. 10 - Florida State
Oct. 17 - Louisville
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh
Oct. 31 - at Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 - Clemson
Nov. 14 - Boston College
Nov. 21 - Bye Week
Nov. 27 - at North Carolina (Friday)
Dec. 5 - Syracuse

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Backfield Youth Movement Could Be Final Piece For The Notre Dame Offense

A pair of young backs could be the final piece that turns a good Notre Dame offense into an elite Notre Dame offense.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Did Notre Dame Save The 2020 College Football Season?

If a report from WolverineDigest is correct, it would seem Notre Dame played a major role in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

Jephy

Notre Dame 2020 All-Opponent Offense

Breaking down the best offensive players Notre Dame will face in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame Dominates PFF Preseason All-ACC Squad

Notre Dame had 11 players named to the Pro Football Focus All-ACC squad

Bryan Driskell

by

BBoru

Notre Dame Tackle Liam Eichenberg Updates Fall Camp Progress

In the latest Camp Chronicles feature with Sydney Sims, veteran tackle Liam Eichenberg gives the latest with Notre Dame practice

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry, Ian Book vs. Kedon Slovis and Notre Dame In The ACC

Joined with Claudette Montana Pattison of AllTrojans.com to talk about a wide variety of Notre Dame vs. USC topics

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Irish: #18 - S Houston Griffith

Notre Dame junior safety Houston Griffith must finally develop into a playmaker for the Irish defense

Bryan Driskell

Is Notre Dame QB Ian Book Now Being Underrated?

At times in 2019 I felt Ian Book got too much praise, but now he seems to be getting too much criticism

Bryan Driskell

by

BBoru

Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2021 Front Seven Commits

SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II joins Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to talk Notre Dame's front seven commits

Bryan Driskell