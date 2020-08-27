Notre Dame and South Florida Schedule Three-Game Series

Notre Dame has finalized its 2020 football schedule, adding the South Florida Bulls as the one non-conference opponent for this season.

It will not, however, be the only game the two teams play moving forward. As part of the announcement for the Sept. 19 matchup this season, South Florida stated that it was now locked into a three-game series with the Fighting Irish.

Right now the only game that is locked in from a date standpoint is the 2020 contest. According to the release from USF, Notre Dame will play a road game against the Bulls in Raymond James Stadium at some point in the future, and South Florida will have another return game to Notre Dame at some point.

Raymond James Stadium is the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but is also where the Bulls play their home games.

Notre Dame lost to South Florida to begin the 2011 season, which is the only previous matchup between the two programs. Irish head coach Brian Kelly is 3-1 all-time against the Bulls after defeating them three times during his tenure at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame's schedule is now finalized. Here are the dates and opponents:

Sept. 12 - Duke

Sept. 19 - South Florida

Sept. 26 - at Wake Forest

Oct. 3 - Bye Week

Oct. 10 - Florida State

Oct. 17 - Louisville

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh

Oct. 31 - at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 - Clemson

Nov. 14 - Boston College

Nov. 21 - Bye Week

Nov. 27 - at North Carolina (Friday)

Dec. 5 - Syracuse

