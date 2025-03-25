Stunner: Notre Dame Rival Fires Head Football Coach
Annual Notre Dame rival Stanford has fired its head football coach Troy Taylor. The decision was reportedly made by Stanford general manager Andrew Luck following a university investigation found he mistreated female staffers. The initial report of the investigation came from ESPN.
"After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Luck said in a statement. "In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately."
Taylor spent the last two seasons as Stanford's head coach but had little success trying to turn the program around. The Cardinal went just 6-18 over the last two seasons after Taylor's successful tenure at Sacramento State. Stanford closed the 2024 season losing eight of its last nine games, including a 49-7 defeat at Notre Dame Stadium in October.
Notre Dame and Stanford are scheduled to play in California on Thanksgiving weekend this coming fall.