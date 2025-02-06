Former Notre Dame All-American Lands Coaching Job with New York Giants
Jeff Burris was an All-American on Notre Dame's 1993 team
In this story:
Former Notre Dame great Jeff Burris has a new job in the NFL.
Burris was an All-American at Notre Dame in 1993 before spending a decade in the NFL as a player and is now on his way to the New York Giants where he'll be the assistant secondary and cornerbacks coach.
The news was first reported by Jeff Schultz of Fox Sports.
Burris was a two-way player at Notre Dame, starring on the defense as a safety, but also contributing to Lou Holtz's backfield, usually in short goal line situations.
Burris was most recently the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach at Louisiana Tech University. He spent from 2013-2015 as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins.
More From Notre Dame On SI
Jerome Bettis Discusses Marcus Freeman Coaching His Son
Notre Dame Football All-Time Irish Super Bowl Team
Notre Dame Running Backs Coach Heads Back to the NFL
Published |Modified