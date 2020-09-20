SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Stays Put In Latest Coaches Poll

Bryan Driskell

Despite Big Ten teams being added to the poll, Notre Dame remained at No. 7 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after its 52-0 drubbing of South Florida.

The Irish dominated from the outset, but only one team ranked ahead of the Irish played on Saturday, so we didn't see much movement above Notre Dame. No. 1 Clemson improved to 2-0 with a 49-0 win over The Citadel, and Georgia leaped LSU, moving up to No. 4 despite the SEC not starting until next weekend.

Future Irish opponent North Carolina dropped a spot to No. 12 thanks to the insertion of Ohio State into the poll. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 10 after dropping out last week due to the Big Ten's decision not to play, but the league has now reversed course.

Penn State (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 17), Michigan (No. 19) and Minnesota (No. 22) were the other Big Ten teams added to the rankings.

Notre Dame's Oct. 17 opponent - Louisville - dropped out of the ranking after getting whipped at home by Miami (47-34). That means unless things change in future weeks, only two of Notre Dame's next nine opponents are ranked.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

Phil Jurkovec outperformed Ian Book's performance against Duke passing for 300 yards and 2 TD's despite Notre Dame having more weapons around Book. Looks like a potential star in the making. Stay tuned.

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

All the latest updates from Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. South Florida

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from the victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

SDS123

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. South Florida

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from the 52-0 victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Players of the Game From Notre Dame's Victory Over USF

Players of the game from the Notre Dame victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame Likely To Not Have Two Starters Available On Saturday

Sources informed Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame could be without a pair of starters on Saturday against South Florida.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Gorm_is_Or

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. South Florida Bulls

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their predictions for Notre Dame and South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenHomer

Draft Profile: WR Chase Claypool

Breaking down the strengths, weaknesses and draft stock for Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd