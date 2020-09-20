Despite Big Ten teams being added to the poll, Notre Dame remained at No. 7 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after its 52-0 drubbing of South Florida.

The Irish dominated from the outset, but only one team ranked ahead of the Irish played on Saturday, so we didn't see much movement above Notre Dame. No. 1 Clemson improved to 2-0 with a 49-0 win over The Citadel, and Georgia leaped LSU, moving up to No. 4 despite the SEC not starting until next weekend.

Future Irish opponent North Carolina dropped a spot to No. 12 thanks to the insertion of Ohio State into the poll. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 10 after dropping out last week due to the Big Ten's decision not to play, but the league has now reversed course.

Penn State (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 17), Michigan (No. 19) and Minnesota (No. 22) were the other Big Ten teams added to the rankings.

Notre Dame's Oct. 17 opponent - Louisville - dropped out of the ranking after getting whipped at home by Miami (47-34). That means unless things change in future weeks, only two of Notre Dame's next nine opponents are ranked.

