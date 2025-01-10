Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Stuns Penn State, Social Media Explodes as They Head to National Championship

Notre Dame fans near and far, old and young, celebrated Notre Dame's historic win over Penn State

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry celebrate after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
One week after Notre Dame earned its biggest win in over 30 years, Marcus Freeman led Fighting Irish picked up an even bigger victory, beating Penn State 27-24 and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

As you would probably expect, social media erupted with celebration as Notre Dame earned the impressive, come-from-behind victory. Check out some of the best tweets from Notre Dame fans, players, and those in attendance during the improbable Orange Bowl victory.

Happy Birthday Marcus Freeman!

Christian Gray's Heroics for Notre Dame Again

Notre Dame Football: Team Glory for 2024

Steve Angeli Love

What a Second Half for Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football: Headed to the Natty!

Mitch Jeter: Mr. January!

Marcus Freeman Celebrates with Family

Christian Gray for Notre Dame

Brian Kelly Gets Roasted Yet Again

Notre Dame Football: Champions Overcome!

Former Notre Dame Great Julian Love

Notre Dame Football 2024: RESOLVE

Notre Dame Family Celebrates Win

Marcus Freeman - Chicago Bears Great

Hard to Imagine This Team Lost to Northern Illinois

We Are...Headed to the National Championship

