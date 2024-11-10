Notre Dame Surges Past SEC Giant in Latest ESPN FPI Ratings
Notre Dame moved to 8-1 on Saturday night, handing Florida State a 52-3 defeat that matched the worst regular season loss in the history of the Seminoles program.
Notre Dame continued its dominating run since losing to Northern Illinois as it has outscored opponents by an average of 44-9 in the seven games since the defeat.
Some pollsters are still a little hesitant to move Notre Dame up too far in their polls but the non-emotional computers continue to be impressed by the Fighting Irish, who it moved up to No. 4 this week. The Irish past Georgia who fell from No. 4 to No. 6 after getting beat at Ole Miss.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its rankings on Sunday morning and has moved Notre Dame into the number four spot nationally, up one from last week.
ESPN FPI Top 25 Following Week 11
1. Alabama
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Ole Miss
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Miami
12. Clemson
13. Louisville
14. South Carolina
15. Texas A&M
16. LSU
17. SMU
18. USC
19. Kansas State
20. Tulane
21. Boise State
22. Colorado
23. Iowa
24. Iowa State
25. Missouri
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Remainder of Season
Here are Notre Dame's chances at winning each of the remaining three games according to ESPN FPI along with what those chances were a week ago, pre-Florida State. As you'll see, Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff are very much alive, and again went up just a tick following the blowout victory.
vs. Virginia: 95.9% (+0.3)
vs. Army: 88.5% (+1.7)
at USC: 68.7% (+5.9)
Notre Dame Season Projections from ESPN FPI:
To Win-Out This Regular Season: 57.8% (up 7.5% from Nov. 3)
Make College Football Playoff: 65.7% (up 7.9%)
Make National Championship Game: 14.1 (up 4.0%)
Win National Championship: 7.6% (up 2.3%)
ESPN FPI Odds to Make College Football Playoff
The following are the 30 teams ESPN's FPI gives a 2% chance or better of making the College Football Playoff as of November 10.
1. Oregon 95.3%
2. Indiana 92.8%
3. Ohio State 92.2%
4. Texas 82.0%
5. Penn State 80.9%
6. Alabama 75.6%
7. Tennessee 73.6%
8. Georgia 73.4%
9. Boise State 70.8%
10. Notre Dame 65.7%
11. Ole Miss 61.2%
12. Miami 60.2%
13. BYU 58.6%
14. SMU 38.1%
15. Colorado 27.3%
16. Army 25.9%
17. Clemson 17.3%
18. Kansas State 16.2%
19. Texas A&M 14.4%
20. South Carolina 14.2%
21. Louisiana 8.6%
22. Missouri 8.1%
23. Washington State 6.8%
24. LSU 6.7%
25. Tulane 6.0%
26. Iowa State 5.8%
27. UNLV 5.7%
28. Louisville 4.3%
29. Arizona State 3.2%
30. Georgia Southern 2.9%