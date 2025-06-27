Notre Dame Target Devin Fitzgerald Channels His Father in Highlight Catch
If you remember anything about Larry Fitzgerald's surefire football career, it's probably that his hands were arguably the best of any wide receiver in the history of the NFL. It seemed like if Fitzgerald were to get even a peice of his hand on a ball that it was almost certain it'd result in a reception.
Now his son Devin Fitzgerald is just days away from announcing his college commitment and is showing out like his father did for all those years.
Playing in the OT7 (Overtime 7 on 7) Finals, Fitzgerald put on a bit of a show, taking home Finals MVP honors. It was one catch, however, that made anyone who saw it immediately think, "Yeah, that looks a lot like his old man."
It's one thing to say a player should make a catch if he can get a hand on it whatsoever, but its another thing to actually go out and be able to do that.
Fitzgerald is a big part of what could be another big recruiting week for Notre Dame next week. He is set to announce his college commitment on July 5, while fellow Notre Dame wide receiver recruits Kaydon Finley (July 4) and Brayden Robinson (July 6) are also set to announce decisions.
If Notre Dame gets its wish, a pair of very sure looking hands will soon be on their way to South Bend.