Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Showdown
The wait is nearly over.
Saturday night officially brings the start of the 2024 Notre Dame football season as the Fighting Irish look to thrive in Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach.
Expectations are high in South Bend as most think Notre Dame should make the College Football Playoff while yours truly feels it should win a game or two upon getting there.
It all gets started Saturday night when new Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard takes on his former head coach at Duke, Mike Elko, who was named Texas A&M's new head coach this past off-season.
So how do you watch and bet on Saturday night's showdown in College Station?
WHAT: No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station Texas
WHEN: Saturday August 31, 2024, 7:30 p.m. et
HOW TO WATCH: ABC
HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 84 or 129
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas A&M 2.5 (-120), Notre Dame +2.5 (-102)
OVER/UNDER: 46.5
