Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Showdown

Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off in perhaps the biggest game of college football's first full weekend

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman meet just before the game at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman meet just before the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
The wait is nearly over.

Saturday night officially brings the start of the 2024 Notre Dame football season as the Fighting Irish look to thrive in Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach.

Expectations are high in South Bend as most think Notre Dame should make the College Football Playoff while yours truly feels it should win a game or two upon getting there.

It all gets started Saturday night when new Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard takes on his former head coach at Duke, Mike Elko, who was named Texas A&M's new head coach this past off-season.

So how do you watch and bet on Saturday night's showdown in College Station?

WHAT: No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station Texas

WHEN: Saturday August 31, 2024, 7:30 p.m. et

HOW TO WATCH: ABC

HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 84 or 129

BETTING Odds via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas A&M 2.5 (-120), Notre Dame +2.5 (-102)

OVER/UNDER: 46.5

