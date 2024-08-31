Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: NFL Scouts a Plenty in Attendance
When you have a major matchup in college football you tend to see NFL scouts come out in full force to get an up-close view of the young men who will soon star on Sundays.
That's the case as scouts from nearly half the teams in the league will be in attendance Saturday night when Texas A&M hosts Notre Dame.
According to Jack Soble of On3 Sports, scouts from 14 teams will be in attendance Saturday night in College Station.
The Bears, Bills, Browns, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Packers, Panthers, Patriots, Saints, Seahawks, and Texans are all slated to have scouts in attendance.
With Notre Dame having as many projected 2025 NFL draft picks as just about anyone short of Georgia or Ohio State, it's obvious that teams will be keeping a watchful eye on the Irish all season. Texas A&M is no slouch as either as it looks to see some of its incredibly talented recruiting classes in recent years take a big step in development and show off their NFL potential this fall.
