Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: 5 Key Matchups That Will Decide the Game
Notre Dame and Texas A&M open the season at Kyle Field in an epic showdown that could dictate the trajectory of both programs in 2024. The Fighting Irish and the Aggies are both ranked and evenly matched, with A&M installed as a small favorite based on home field advantage.
Saturday night's matchup figures to be low-scoring and tight throughout, with the outcome hinging on these 5 games within the game:
5. Notre Dame ED RJ Oben vs. Texas A&M's RT
The Irish have concerns at offensive tackle, but so do the Aggies. While A&M is set at left tackle with Trey Zuhn, right tackle remains undecided between Dametrious Crownover and Reuben Fatheree II. Oben and Vyper Jordan Botelho should get a couple of clean shots on the quarterback against an Aggie line that yielded 30 sacks in 2023.
4. Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock vs. Texas A&M HC Mike Elko
If you enjoy coaching chess matches, this one is can't-miss Saturday night. Denbrock was the architect of the LSU offense catapulted Jayden Daniels to the Heisman Trophy last season. His first challenge as Irish OC will be to outwit Elko who was instrumental in completely revamping and coaching up Duke's D.
3. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard vs. Texas A&M LB Taurean York
Leonard's ankle is healthy and Denbrock plans to test the impressive mobility of his quarterback. Elko knows all about Leonard's legs from their years together at Duke. The coach and DC Jay Bateman will their best linebacker, York, spy on Leonard to limit his damage when he leaves the pocket.
2. Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison vs. Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman
Weigman has been one of the buzziest QBs of the offseason, a trendy choice to explode onto the radar of NFL scouts in 2024. And for good reason. He's got the arm talent for a breakout third year. But over on the side of the ball is Morrison and ball-hawking S Xavier Watts, the cornerstones of an elite Irish defensive backfield.
1. Texas A&M Ends Nic Scourton & Shemar Turner vs. Notre Dame's Offensive Tackles
Notre Dame's biggest worry right now will be protecting Leonard. The Aggies' strength is the pass-rushing duo of Scourton and Turner. The Irish's weakness is at tackle, where third-year sophomore Aamil Wagner and true freshman Anthonie Knapp have zero combined career starts. Denbock must create a gameplan that keeps Leonard out of obvious passing situations.