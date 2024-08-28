Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Interview With Aggie Insider
How confident is the Aggie side in this season-opening tone-setter?
I had the pleasure of interviewing Wyatt Spivey of Sidelines Texas A&M on the Always Irish YouTube show to discuss the huge Week 1 matchup between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
While there is mutual respect on both sides for Mike Elko and the kind of man and coach he is, it's very clear these programs are in two very different spots, and expectations reflect that.
Marcus Freeman is in Year 3 of his tenure, and with a solid roster, the pressure is on him to deliver in 2024.
On the flip side, Texas A&M's rebuilding process under Elko would be considered ahead of schedule if he were to knock off Notre Dame in his first game. However, overall season expectations seem to be tempered, with an understanding of a longer-term process.
Strengths vs questions are a key part of this game on both sides
Wyatt felt strongly about the Aggies' defense, particularly up front, but he does have some questions about the middle of the defense in terms of depth and experience.
Offensively, Texas A&M is eager to see how the new offense under Colin Klein will perform when paired with a now healthy Conner Weigman at QB.
One of the key themes leading up to this game, and something Wyatt and I discussed in depth, is the question of how "put together" the Aggies will be in Year 1, Game 1 under their new coach and preparation processes.
There's really no way to even guess the answer to that question. We both expect a close, hard-fought, and physical ball game.
Sportsbooks Widen Spread on Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Key Concerns for the Irish
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.