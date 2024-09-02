Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Recap: Top 4 Defensive Stars of the Game

The Fighting Irish picked up one of the biggest wins of college football's opening weekend. On a night that the D dominated, Rich Cirminiello shares ND's 4 biggest defensive stars.

Rich Cirminiello

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Notre Dame defense was as advertised in Saturday night's 23-13 victory over Texas A&M. The Irish yielded just one touchdown and 246 total yards, while confusing Aggie Conner Weigman, one of the trendiest quarterbacks of the offseason.

The Irish were outstanding in all phases and at every level of the D, allowing not a single play of more than 20 yards. These four defenders were especially dominant in the opener.

4. ED Jordan Botelho

Botelho was ND's best pass rusher in College Station, which is a really good sign moving forward. The senior has the most to prove up front this year, yet he had six stops, two hurries, and a team-high three total pressures.

3. LB Jack Kiser

Kiser's breakout senior year got off to a strong start. The sure-tackling veteran in the middle collected a team-high eight tackles to help hold A&M to just 3.8 yards per carry. His PFF run defense grade of 78.9 was second on the team behind LB Jaylen Sneed.

2. CB Benjamin Morrison

Weigman was brutal, completing just 12-of-30 for 100 yards and two picks. Morrison was a big reason why the QB had such a tough night. The All-America candidate shut down the Aggie receivers, allowing just one reception for one yard despite being targeted five times.

1. S Xavier Watts

Watts has picked up where he left off last season, making three stops and intercepting his eighth pass in the last 11 games. Watts was targeted three times and allowed just one 15-yard reception. He logged the most snaps (73) and earned PFF's top overall grade among both defenses.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Rewind: Top 3 Offensive Stars of the Game

Published
Rich Cirminiello

RICH CIRMINIELLO

Home/Football