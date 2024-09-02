Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Recap: Top 4 Defensive Stars of the Game
The Notre Dame defense was as advertised in Saturday night's 23-13 victory over Texas A&M. The Irish yielded just one touchdown and 246 total yards, while confusing Aggie Conner Weigman, one of the trendiest quarterbacks of the offseason.
The Irish were outstanding in all phases and at every level of the D, allowing not a single play of more than 20 yards. These four defenders were especially dominant in the opener.
4. ED Jordan Botelho
Botelho was ND's best pass rusher in College Station, which is a really good sign moving forward. The senior has the most to prove up front this year, yet he had six stops, two hurries, and a team-high three total pressures.
3. LB Jack Kiser
Kiser's breakout senior year got off to a strong start. The sure-tackling veteran in the middle collected a team-high eight tackles to help hold A&M to just 3.8 yards per carry. His PFF run defense grade of 78.9 was second on the team behind LB Jaylen Sneed.
2. CB Benjamin Morrison
Weigman was brutal, completing just 12-of-30 for 100 yards and two picks. Morrison was a big reason why the QB had such a tough night. The All-America candidate shut down the Aggie receivers, allowing just one reception for one yard despite being targeted five times.
1. S Xavier Watts
Watts has picked up where he left off last season, making three stops and intercepting his eighth pass in the last 11 games. Watts was targeted three times and allowed just one 15-yard reception. He logged the most snaps (73) and earned PFF's top overall grade among both defenses.