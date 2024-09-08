Former Notre Dame Tight End Catches First Touchdown in SEC
Saturday wasn't a good day for Notre Dame football as the Irish suffered a brutal loss to Northern Illinois, 16-14.
The loss doesn't end Notre Dame's season but it certainly is going to take a lot of time to wash the bad taste of that defeat out of the mouth.
A former Notre Dame player had a great moment Saturday night though as he caught his first touchdown pass with his new team.
Tennessee was already routing North Carolina State on Saturday night before Holden Staes found the end zone for the first time for Tennessee.
Staes and the Volunteers wound up winning the game 51-10 in one of Week Two's most impressive performances.
