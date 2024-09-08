Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Tight End Catches First Touchdown in SEC

Holden Staes found the end zone in what wound up being a blowout victory for Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Holden Staes (19) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Holden Staes (19) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Saturday wasn't a good day for Notre Dame football as the Irish suffered a brutal loss to Northern Illinois, 16-14.

The loss doesn't end Notre Dame's season but it certainly is going to take a lot of time to wash the bad taste of that defeat out of the mouth.

A former Notre Dame player had a great moment Saturday night though as he caught his first touchdown pass with his new team.

Tennessee was already routing North Carolina State on Saturday night before Holden Staes found the end zone for the first time for Tennessee.

Staes and the Volunteers wound up winning the game 51-10 in one of Week Two's most impressive performances.

Published
