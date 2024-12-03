Notre Dame Tight Ends Shine in Key Role During Victory Over USC
Redemption is sweet after painful recoveries
Notre Dame tight ends Mitchell Evans and Eli Raridon have been through a lot. Both entered this season coming off of major leg surgery rehabilitations that would test anyone's patience.
After spending much of the early portion of the season trying to get back to full speed and grow with a new Irish offense, this duo may be hitting their stride at the perfect time.
Against USC, Both Evans and Raridon caught key TD passes from Riley Leonard. On the day, Evans had five catches for a total of 59 yards while Raridon collected two balls for 16 yards.
In such a ciritical game for Notre Dame, I thought it was great that these two players specifically were able to get into the end zone.
This kind of resilient redemption mirrors that of the program overall after week two and further exemplifies just how far Marcus Freeman's 2024 group has come.
Can the recent tight end success carry over into the CFP?
Notre Dame loves its run game behind Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price entering the playoff, and who wouldn't? This is the Irish's strength offensively. It's weakness?
The passing game. It just isn't going to look like anyone wants it to in 2024 for a variety of reasons. Notre Dame must lean on what it is best at to grind out CFP wins.
If the Notre Dame tight ends can become reliable receiving threats, particularly in tricky third-down situations and in the red zone, it'd provide a major boost to the passing game that will force defenses to adapt. This would be a wonderful feature to be able to rely on from here on out.
These two players have battled back so hard to contribute to this team, it's great to see them find success. They have earned it.
