Former Notre Dame WR Transfers to Big 12 Program
Tobias Merriweather is headed to his third program in as many years
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal. Merriweather played last season at California after spending 2022 and 2023 at Notre Dame. The Washington state native is staying in the west as he has decided to continue his college football career at Utah.
Merriweather will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Utes. He caught 11 passes for 125-yards and one score last year at California after battling an early in-season injury. He caught 15 passes and scored three touchdowns during his two seasons at Notre Dame.
Utah finished last season 5-7 after entering it being viewed as one of the favorites in the Big 12.
