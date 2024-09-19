College Football Classics Remembers Notre Dame vs. USC Rout of 1995
Sometimes it's nice to just take a quick departure from the current time and look at something from years ago.
For college football fans, the Twitter/X account College Football Classics does exactly that multiple times a day. The account posts videos, usually old SportsCenter highlight packages of games from years ago.
On Thursday, Notre Dame's 1995 game against USC was featured as it was between an unbeaten and fifth-ranked USC team and a two-loss Fighting Irish squad in South Bend.
Despite the difference in ranking and Notre Dame having two losses, the domination was on full display, much like last year's meeting between the rivals. Check it out below.
The Kinnon Tatum hit at the 35-second mark will always be on my short list of favorite Notre Dame plays. Total momentum turner in what wound up being a 38-10 blowout.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:
Modern Notre Dame football can thank Miami University for helping save it
Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Significant Injuries Sustained in Purdue Game
Notre Dame Bowl Projections Following Purdue Blowout
ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue
How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on Notre Dame vs. Miami Game this Saturday
Notre Dame Passing Game Breakdown Featuring Two Former Players