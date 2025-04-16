Could Kennedy Urlacher Transfer to Notre Dame’s Biggest Rival?
Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher entered the transfer portal on Wednesday day, a roster casualty as the Fighting Irish have a load of talent at the position. Urlacher might have been a freshman last season but did see the field a good amount, being a key contributor on special teams and getting in at safety during multiple blowout wins.
What's next for Urlacher though as the son of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher heads to the transfer portal?
If a thought by on of the nation's more respected recruiting reporters is right, then Urlacher may soon be heading to Notre Dame's biggest rival, USC.
Tom Loy of 247Sports covered Notre Dame recruiting before being promoted to being a national recruting reporter for the network. Shortly after Urlacher entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, Loy shared his quick thought on social media.
It's worth noting that former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden, who helped in recruiting Urlacher to South Bend, now holds the same role at USC. Has he already been recruiting Urlacher again?
Urlacher appeared to be one of the odd men out at a loaded safety position for Notre Dame, but even with that in mind it likely won't thrill the Fighting Irish faithful if he's to end up in the ketchup and mustard colors of USC.