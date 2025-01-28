Notre Dame Veteran Wide Receiver Transfers to ACC School
Jayden Thomas caught seven touchdown passes in his time at Notre Dame
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas entered the transfer portal last week and has made up his mind regarding his future.
The Notre Dame graduate will be heading to the ACC for his final year of eligibility as he enroll and play at Virginia.
Thomas caught 64 passes during his time at Notre Dame, compiling 838 yards and seven touchdowns.
This past year he hauled in 167 of those receiving yards and two touchdowns, one of which came against Indiana in the College Football Playoff.
The belief was that Thomas would likely be looking at a reserve role at Notre Dame in 2025 had he stayed.
