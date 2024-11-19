Notre Dame vs. Army in New York: Early Weather Report and Game Day Forecast
Notre Dame heads to New York to face a familiar foe
Notre Dame will head to New York to square off with one of the program's long-time opponents, Army in 2024's Shamrock Series game in Yankee Stadium this Saturday. Both teams enter with a lot to prove and with a boatload of momentum.
Army enters this contest with an undefeated record of 9-0 while Notre Dame sits at 9-1 overall riding an eight-game winning streak. There's more than just nostalgia and bragging rights on the line for this battle. Each team is trying to position itself for meaningful postseason play.
Mild conditions appear to be in store for this battle in the Bronx
As of now, the weather for Saturday in New York looks to be fairly mild for late November. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50's during the day dipping into the mid 40's at night with low wind and partial cloud cover. Perfect football weather indeed.
Notre Dame has come so far since its week two debacle to position itself back into CFP hunt. The Irish must prevent being distracted by New York itself, talk about the upcoming battle with USC, and avoid getting caught up in the early CFP chatter to make the redemption story a full reality.
