Notre Dame Steps Up for Heavyweight Clash Against Georgia in the CFP
After a quick but well-earned celebration, Irish eyes turn to Georgia
Notre Dame Football made history last Friday night. Not only did the Irish collect their first-ever CFP win, but they also collected the first win in the first game of the expanded 12-team CFP format.
It was truly an honor that the powers that be, likely TV executives, picked Notre Dame Stadium to kick off this new playoff format.
After a very brief celebratory period, Irish fans have quickly shifted their focus from Indiana to Georgia. This is a program that has an elite, proven, championship-level head coach and one of the most talented rosters in the country. That being said, the Bulldogs aren't perfect, and the Irish are on a roll.
Georgia is an early 1.5 point favorite over Irish
As of now, Georgia is a 1.5-point favorite over Notre Dame. I'm genuinely curious how different this line may be if Georgia had starting QB Carson Beck healthy. Certainly, that is a factor being considered by oddsmakers and the betting public.
I think Notre Dame will and should embrace the underdog role leading into this ballgame. There's a certain freedom that comes with being an underdog. Marcus Freeman and his rising Irish program are trying to get to where Kirby Smart has his program.
Every team in this field has shown vulnerabilities at some point this season, including both Notre Dame and Georgia.
At this point, regular season records don't matter, roster comparisons don't matter, all that matters is which team plays better on January 1st.
