Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Rudy vs. Hoosiers for the State Crown and a Whole Lot More
On paper, these teams are very similar
Notre Dame finished the regular season ranked third in the county in scoring offense and also third in the country in scoring defense.
This level of high-level balance is to be applauded and is genuinely impressive. Not to be outdone though, Indiana finished their 12-game slate second in scoring offense and sixth in scoring defense.
Something's gotta give.
Aside from the statistical similarities, there are some circumstantial ones as well that suggest a very level playing field for this CFP battle. For all of the talk about Notre Dame's potential home-field weather advantage over a "warm weather" team, drawing Indiana largely ruins this entire concept.
Was this a conscious or subconscious consideration by the committee or just happenstance? Perhaps we'll never know.
Indiana's motivational angle is clear, so is Notre Dame's
I'm certain Indiana can't wait to build this game up. They can talk about claiming the state of Indiana football crown in South Bend Indiana in Notre Dame Stadium proving that Indiana, not Notre Dame is the present and future of college football in the state. As for the Irish's angle? It's about history.
After 30 years of post-season failure, this staff and team have a great chance to make history and break history at home. This must be taken advantage of. It feels like the group of players is different. It feels like the staff is as well.
Can the Irish prove it now when it matters most with all of America watching and finally break through in a key postseason moment?
We are about to find out on the biggest stage the sport has ever seen.
Happy football holidays!
