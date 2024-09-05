Notre Dame vs. NIU Prediction: 4 Reasons The Irish Will Win
4. Fans Will Be Loud, Energetic
While Notre Dame doesn't quite have a home field advantage like we saw this past weekend at Texas A&M, it does (usually) have a lively crowd. The home crowd will be excited to be in Notre Dame Stadium for the home opener and should be ecstatic to cheer on the undefeated Irish.
Barring a slow start, the energy in the stadium will be great and the Irish should roll. This defense combined with a loud crowd is a nightmare for the opposition and I expect both to wreak havoc Saturday afternoon.
3. Riley Leonard's Dual-Threat Ability
When you have a young, inexperienced offensive line, having a mobile quarterback is crucial. We just saw Leonard's legs save Notre Dame drives on multiple occasions last week in College Station and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he does the same again Saturday.
Northern Illinois' defense is likely the top in the MAC and should not be taken lightly. With an offense that is still coming together, expect Leonard to run around to spark big plays and extend others.
2. Irish Defense Is Too Strong, Experienced
With multiple All-Americans on the defensive line and potentially the best secondary in the country, anyone and everyone will struggle to score on Notre Dame this season.
Running the ball is just as difficult as throwing it for the opposition, not to mention this is Year 3 of Al Golden's defense that he has described as running at a '500' level.
I would be shocked if NIU scores more than Texas A&M did last week (13).
1. Notre Dame is Much, Much Deeper
While this is a veteran NIU team, the starters can only play for so long. Anticipate the Irish running rampant and beating down the Huskie defense that will be on the field early and often.
The starting NIU eleven on defense may cause issues for Notre Dame but the second team will not.
Irish roll 41-10.
Riley Leonard Must Be Smart Against NIU
How Notre Dame Avoid a Letdown Against Northern Illinois
Notre Dame's Series History with Northern Illinois and MAC Football