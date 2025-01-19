Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Bold Predictions for the National Championship Showdown
And finally, it's time.
Well, almost anyway.
After over a week of hype, Notre Dame and Ohio State are set to meet in Monday night's national championship game between Midwest powers looking to add to their blueblood legacies.
Can Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame write the final chapter in ending the 36-year national championship drought for the Fighting Irish?
Or will Ryan Day and Ohio State reach college football's summit and win a third national championship with a third different head coach since 2002?
The Notre Dame on SI staff has come back with rather split picks for the national championship game. Here's what each of them see happening Monday night in Atlanta.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Pete Fiutak
It's all about the mistakes. Notre Dame will try and turn this into Michigan 2.0 for Ohio State but it's not that simple - the Buckeyes did that to themselves. The Irish need a ton of takeaways, and they'll get one early but the Ohio State talent will kick in and the separation will come in the fourth quarter. The game will be much closer than the final score.
Game Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 16
Bold Prediction: Notre Dame leads at halftime.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Nathan Erbach
Like last year, the Buckeyes will have the football and will attempt the drive down the field to walk off Notre Dame with a touchdown. The difference, the Irish secondary will make the play on that final drive and pick off the pass. Rod Heard will be the guy that does the deed. Poetic justice. If you know you know.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Ohio State 24
Bold Prediction: It is one game for the rest of your lives and to accomplish the ultimate team glory that Marcus Freeman always preaches. Love might not be 100%, but he will do something that makes people be in awe of his abilities. Xavier Watts will play one final fantastic game in a Notre Dame uniform.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Jeff Feyerer
And as fun as the ride has been, I don't see this Ohio State team pulling another "Michigan game" and playing to the opponents' strengths rather than taking advantage of their weaknesses. Unless Al Golden is about to unveil his masterpiece amidst a season of playing nothing but man coverage and Riley Leonard is ready to channel his inner Patrick Mahomes, I don't see another Notre Dame victory.
Game Prediction: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 16
Bold Prediction: Riley Leonard sets his season high in passing yards, trying to valiantly lead a comeback.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Mason Plummer
Everything in me is saying pick Ohio State and that this is one step too far for this banged up Notre Dame team, but what am I going to do, stop picking Notre Dame? Now? No.
Notre Dame gets punched in the mouth early, similar to Penn State, but stays in the game and it comes down to the final possession. Riley Leonard legacy drive. Riley Leonard scores to put Notre Dame up with little time remaining and the Irish win the national championship.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24
Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love, finally now healthy, gashes Ohio State for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: John Kennedy
I believe Notre Dame will force this game to get ugly in the trenches and create a "Michigan vs OSU" type of game rather than the boat race Ohio State wants. The Irish defense holds the scoring down and the offense converts a few key third and fourth downs and hits a big special teams play to scrape out a hard-fought win that changes history. This team has come too far for me to doubt them now. The last chapter is written.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Ohio State 27
Bold Prediction: Freshman Bryce Young makes the game-changing play to save the day for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Nick Shepkowski
Previous to this season, Notre Dame's trips to the national championship game and College Football Playoff were entirely in the "just happy to be there" category. They deserved to be in each, but unless the stars all perfectly aligned they weren't going to be competitive, let alone win any of them, either.
This team is different, even if it has played shorthanded since before the season started. This team has an actual path to victory unlike those, who were pulling for insane amounts of luck.
Notre Dame is able to get to the perimiter in the run game early which sets up the offense for the night while the defense forces three Buckeyes turnovers. The biggest party to hit South Bend in 36 years is upon us.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24
Bold Prediction: Mitchell Evans hauls in more receiving yards than Jeremiah Smith.