Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Bold Predictions for the National Championship Showdown

Game time is almost here - does Notre Dame end a 36-year drought?

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman following a game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 21-10.
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman following a game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 21-10. / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
In this story:

And finally, it's time.

Well, almost anyway.

After over a week of hype, Notre Dame and Ohio State are set to meet in Monday night's national championship game between Midwest powers looking to add to their blueblood legacies.

Can Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame write the final chapter in ending the 36-year national championship drought for the Fighting Irish?

Or will Ryan Day and Ohio State reach college football's summit and win a third national championship with a third different head coach since 2002?

The Notre Dame on SI staff has come back with rather split picks for the national championship game. Here's what each of them see happening Monday night in Atlanta.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Pete Fiutak

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the Rose Bow
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first-down catch against Oregon during the 2025 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's all about the mistakes. Notre Dame will try and turn this into Michigan 2.0 for Ohio State but it's not that simple - the Buckeyes did that to themselves. The Irish need a ton of takeaways, and they'll get one early but the Ohio State talent will kick in and the separation will come in the fourth quarter. The game will be much closer than the final score.

Game Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 16

Bold Prediction: Notre Dame leads at halftime.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watt
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like last year, the Buckeyes will have the football and will attempt the drive down the field to walk off Notre Dame with a touchdown. The difference, the Irish secondary will make the play on that final drive and pick off the pass. Rod Heard will be the guy that does the deed. Poetic justice. If you know you know. 

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Ohio State 24

Bold Prediction: It is one game for the rest of your lives and to accomplish the ultimate team glory that Marcus Freeman always preaches. Love might not be 100%, but he will do something that makes people be in awe of his abilities. Xavier Watts will play one final fantastic game in a Notre Dame uniform.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Jeff Feyerer

Ryan Day hoists the Cotton Bowl trophy after Ohio State beat Texa
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day hoists the Field Scovell Trophy following the 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And as fun as the ride has been, I don't see this Ohio State team pulling another "Michigan game" and playing to the opponents' strengths rather than taking advantage of their weaknesses. Unless Al Golden is about to unveil his masterpiece amidst a season of playing nothing but man coverage and Riley Leonard is ready to channel his inner Patrick Mahomes, I don't see another Notre Dame victory.

Game Prediction: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 16

Bold Prediction: Riley Leonard sets his season high in passing yards, trying to valiantly lead a comeback.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Mason Plummer

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs against Indianan
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything in me is saying pick Ohio State and that this is one step too far for this banged up Notre Dame team, but what am I going to do, stop picking Notre Dame? Now? No.

Notre Dame gets punched in the mouth early, similar to Penn State, but stays in the game and it comes down to the final possession. Riley Leonard legacy drive. Riley Leonard scores to put Notre Dame up with little time remaining and the Irish win the national championship.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24

Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love, finally now healthy, gashes Ohio State for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: John Kennedy

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freema
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I believe Notre Dame will force this game to get ugly in the trenches and create a "Michigan vs OSU" type of game rather than the boat race Ohio State wants. The Irish defense holds the scoring down and the offense converts a few key third and fourth downs and hits a big special teams play to scrape out a hard-fought win that changes history. This team has come too far for me to doubt them now. The last chapter is written.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Ohio State 27

Bold Prediction: Freshman Bryce Young makes the game-changing play to save the day for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Prediction: Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans runs with the ball against Indian
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) runs during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Previous to this season, Notre Dame's trips to the national championship game and College Football Playoff were entirely in the "just happy to be there" category. They deserved to be in each, but unless the stars all perfectly aligned they weren't going to be competitive, let alone win any of them, either.

This team is different, even if it has played shorthanded since before the season started. This team has an actual path to victory unlike those, who were pulling for insane amounts of luck.

Notre Dame is able to get to the perimiter in the run game early which sets up the offense for the night while the defense forces three Buckeyes turnovers. The biggest party to hit South Bend in 36 years is upon us.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24

Bold Prediction: Mitchell Evans hauls in more receiving yards than Jeremiah Smith.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Notre Dame's Realistic Path to Upsetting Ohio State, Winning National Championship

All-Time Notre Dame Rival Considers Himself a Fan of Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame's Updated Injury Report for National Championship vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football