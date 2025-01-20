Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Pregame Buzz Palpable for National Championship

Notre Dame plays for a national championship tonight and social media is already going crazy in anticipation

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during College Football Playoff National Championship press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom.
Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during College Football Playoff National Championship press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame and Ohio State kickoff just hours from now as the day has finally arrived for the national championship.

Can Notre Dame shock the college football world and walk away with its first national championship since 1988?

Or will Ohio State cap its incredible playoff run with a national championship of its own?

The social media world is already abuzz as gameday is upon us. Check out some of the best tweets below to get ready for Monday night's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Notre Dame Football Hype Video

Notre Dame Players Behind the Scenes at Media Day

Notre Dame Victory March at Sunday Pep Rally

Let's Go Irish Chants at Notre Dame Pep Rally

Shane Gillis' Notre Dame Under Armour Commercial

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Major Matchup to Watch

Unofficial Notre Dame Pregame Hype Video Set to Avengers Speech

1988 Notre Dame National Championship Team Reunites

Connor McGregor Backs Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football: America's Team?

An Irish Invasion in Atlanta

NFL Live Salutes Ryan Clark and Son, Jordan Clark

