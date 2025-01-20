Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Pregame Buzz Palpable for National Championship
Notre Dame plays for a national championship tonight and social media is already going crazy in anticipation
In this story:
Notre Dame and Ohio State kickoff just hours from now as the day has finally arrived for the national championship.
Can Notre Dame shock the college football world and walk away with its first national championship since 1988?
Or will Ohio State cap its incredible playoff run with a national championship of its own?
The social media world is already abuzz as gameday is upon us. Check out some of the best tweets below to get ready for Monday night's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Notre Dame Football Hype Video
Notre Dame Players Behind the Scenes at Media Day
Notre Dame Victory March at Sunday Pep Rally
Let's Go Irish Chants at Notre Dame Pep Rally
Shane Gillis' Notre Dame Under Armour Commercial
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Major Matchup to Watch
Unofficial Notre Dame Pregame Hype Video Set to Avengers Speech
1988 Notre Dame National Championship Team Reunites
Connor McGregor Backs Notre Dame
Notre Dame Football: America's Team?
An Irish Invasion in Atlanta
NFL Live Salutes Ryan Clark and Son, Jordan Clark
