Notre Dame vs. Penn State: A Classic Clash for a CFP Title Bid
History runs deep between these two mega CFB brands
Notre Dame and Penn State have quite an extensive history together.
Up until 1993, both teams were independents and their record against one another is deadlocked at 9-9-1. The upcoming battle in the CFP semifinals will give one of these proud brands the edge overall and earn the winning side a berth in the national title game.
These are two of the most iconic brands in the sport, helmets in the sport and bring back classic memories of Lou Holtz vs Joe Paterno. This game is a throwback classic in many ways that trigger both nostalgia and pride from the golden age of old school football with stakes that couldn't be any bigger.
Notre Dame & Penn State both trying to breakthrough in the modern CFP era
Notre Dame and Penn State have a lot in common. Both schools have proud, long histories of success but have struggled to break into elite status in the modern CFP era. This upcoming semifinal result will change that.
Will the last remaining big-time football playing independent Notre Dame finally return to its glory days of playing for titles or will Penn State and James Franklin be the group to prove they are to be respected among the best in the country?
Regardless of which way this game goes, fans of both teams will embrace and enjoy their nostalgic memories of past battles between these two iconic brands blending with modern-day CFP energy. Credit is due to both universities and staffs for positioning themselves back into the national spotlight.
