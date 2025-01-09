Notre Dame vs Penn State: John Kennedy's Keys To An Irish Victory
Key objectives defensively and offensively
Defensively, Al Golden's unit has a couple of key objectives to slow down Penn State's offense. Priority number one is to slow down the Nittany Lions run game, something the Irish did a great job of against Georgia, allowing the dogs under 70 yards rushing.
Nicholas Singelton and Kaytron Allen are the engine that makes Penn State go, and Notre Dame must slow them down.
Secondly, Notre Dame cannot let the "do it all" 6'6 tight-end beast Tyler Warren get loose up the seam or across the middle of the field. He must be accounted for at all times.
Establishing the run game will be key for the Irish offensively. With Jeremiyah Love clearly not at 100%, this will need to be a collective group effort and a key ingredient for an Irish victory.
Additionally, it will likely take more than the 90-yard passing Notre Dame had against Georgia to get this win. Jordan Faison is a natural playmaker, I'd like to see him get some chances to stretch the field and be a hero in this game.
Why doubt Notre Dame now?
Notre Dame is a beat-up team injury-wise that has been counted out every week since early September. This team has grown together and thrived under the pressure and stress and it's been truly impressive, why doubt the Irish now?
All of Notre Dame's "next men up" who have been forced into key roles due to injury have played high-level winning football, now this level of play has come to be expected.
This group of Notre Dame players and staff under the leadership of Marcus Freeman has a serious vibe and needs one more win to keep the title drive alive. Bet against them at your own risk.
