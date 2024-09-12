Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks
Notre Dame is fresh off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, falling at home to Northern Illinois as nearly a four-touchdown favorite.
What Notre Dame team shows up Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette as the Irish make their first trip to take on Purdue there since 2013?
The one that went into College Station and outperformed a dangerous Texas A&M team or the one that lost a week ago while showing glaring holes on both sides of the football for nearly the whole 60 minutes?
The Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff has thought about it and is ready to make their picks for Saturday's game at Purdue.
Notre Dame is a 9.5-point favorite. Do the Irish cover? Heck, do they even win? Here is what the Notre Dame on SI staff sees happening.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Flashback to 2022 for Notre Dame
Nathan Erbach
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame led football teams typically respond well to failure and poorly to success and that’s been talked about ad nauseam this week.
I don’t expect it to be easy against Purdue. In fact, I think this game parallels the Cal game from 2022 after Notre Dame lost to Marshall.
Throw in the fact that it’s a rivalry game, and I see a somewhat ugly game where ND improves, but it still doesn’t look perfect on offense
However, if Notre Dame is stubborn regarding the Leonard injury, all bets are off.
Notre Dame 24, Purdue 17
