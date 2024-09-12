Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks
Is Notre Dame on upset alert a week after losing to Northern Illinois?
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Fourth Quarter Thriller
Mason Plummer
The offense has been dreadful recently and I don’t necessarily expect it to be fixed in one week. The Irish will rely on the run to try and squeak out a win against a Purdue team trying to bury Notre Dame’s season entirely.
This one goes into the 4th quarter and the Irish kick a field goal late to seal it. It’s gonna be another nerve wracking one that is closer than it should be, against a team Notre Dame is MUCH more talented than.
At this point though, Marcus Freeman is doing anything he can to go 1-0 on the week. He won’t necessarily care how pretty it looks.
Notre Dame wins an ugly one.
Notre Dame 24, Purdue 14
