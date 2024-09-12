Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Is Notre Dame on upset alert a week after losing to Northern Illinois?

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame's defense celebrates getting a stop during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame's defense celebrates getting a stop during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Fourth Quarter Thriller

Mason Plummer

The offense has been dreadful recently and I don’t necessarily expect it to be fixed in one week. The Irish will rely on the run to try and squeak out a win against a Purdue team trying to bury Notre Dame’s season entirely.

This one goes into the 4th quarter and the Irish kick a field goal late to seal it. It’s gonna be another nerve wracking one that is closer than it should be, against a team Notre Dame is MUCH more talented than. 

At this point though, Marcus Freeman is doing anything he can to go 1-0 on the week. He won’t necessarily care how pretty it looks.

Notre Dame wins an ugly one.

Notre Dame 24, Purdue 14

NEXT: John Kennedy Game Prediction: Irish Defense Returns

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football