Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks
Notre Dame vs Purdue: Is Notre Dame on upset alert a week after losing to Northern Illinois?
In this story:
3 of 4
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Irish Defense Returns to Form
John Kennedy
After a devastating home loss to Northern Illinois last week, Notre Dame heads to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. After the first 2 weeks of play that were complete opposites of one another, I don't feel anyone can be sure what to expect from this Irish team.
That being said, I do think the Irish defense will look more like themselves this week while the offense will still struggle but manage to do enough to get the win behind some big plays made by the running backs. This game will be frustrating and unfulfilling, but a much-needed win.
Notre Dame 24, Purdue 13
NEXT: Nick Shepkowski Game Prediction: Marcus Freeman Bounces Back
Published |Modified