Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Is Notre Dame on upset alert a week after losing to Northern Illinois?

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame's defense celebrates getting a stop during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame's defense celebrates getting a stop during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Irish Defense Returns to Form

John Kennedy

After a devastating home loss to Northern Illinois last week, Notre Dame heads to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. After the first 2 weeks of play that were complete opposites of one another, I don't feel anyone can be sure what to expect from this Irish team.

That being said, I do think the Irish defense will look more like themselves this week while the offense will still struggle but manage to do enough to get the win behind some big plays made by the running backs. This game will be frustrating and unfulfilling, but a much-needed win.  

Notre Dame 24, Purdue 13

