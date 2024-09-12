Notre Dame vs Purdue: Fighting Irish on SI Staff Predictions and Picks
Notre Dame vs Purdue: Is Notre Dame on upset alert a week after losing to Northern Illinois?
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Predictions: Marcus Freeman Bounces Back
Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame teams have certainly had plenty of disappointing losses under Marcus Freeman but to everyone's credit, since the Marshall upset in 2022, Notre Dame has not lost two games consecutively.
Purdue lit up Indiana State two weeks ago and is coming off a bye week. I expect Purdue to be playing with big-time energy early but Notre Dame's defense to do a good job holding them in check.
Riley Leonard starts, has moments, but leaves the game still with many questions in a Notre Dame win.
Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13
