Notre Dame vs Stanford: Betting Odds Shift Ahead of Cardinal Matchup
Coming off its bye week, Notre Dame should have a few tricks up its sleeve when Stanford comes to town this Saturday.
The offense has been a work in progress, but it can be reasonably anticipated that making tweaks to it over the last 10+ days has been a point of emphasis for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.
The Notre Dame defense has been largely lights out this season, allowing just over 12 points per game through its first five games.
The defense has taken some hits recently, with recent losses of Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore, as well as Christian Gray and Joshua Burnham who have been banged up.
Heading into Stanford week, Notre Dame opened as a 23-point favorite on the opening lines. Since then, the lines have shifted slightly to -23.5 in favor of the Irish as bets continue to roll in before Saturday's kickoff.
Stanford is just 2-3 on the season after dropping its last two matchups to Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Neither game was particularly close, as these are not the Stanford teams Irish fans have become used to from the past Harbaugh and Shaw eras. The Cardinal lost 40-14 and 31-7 respectively and Vegas seems to think Notre Dame will handle Stanford in a similar way to how Clemson and Virginia Tech have.
Will Notre Dame cover the spread vs Stanford?
When you trot out a defense like Notre Dame has this season, at home, with a crowd that should be fired up, realistically the offense only needs to score 30-35 points to cover the -23.5 spread.
As mentioned before, the Irish defense is only allowing 12 points per game and it would be a surprise to see Stanford score more than 10-14 points.
Notre Dame should win this one comfortably. I anticipate my prediction to be in the 38-10 or 41-7 range.