Notre Dame vs Stanford: Early Weather Report and Game Conditions
Gentle fall weather hitting the South Bend area
There's nothing quite like October on Notre Dame's campus. It's not too hot, it's not too cold, and the leaves on the trees change colors so beautifully you never want to leave and head home. Early forecasts for the Irish's matchup with Stanford indicate perfect fall weather.
As of now, the forecast calls for a high of 73 degrees and a mostly sunny day. Perfect conditions for football, winning football at that. This is a t-shirt during the day, and a hoodie later in the afternoon type of forecast. The kind that every college football fan cherishes dearly.
Enjoy the tepid temperatures while you can
October is a fantastic month for football in the Midwest. The oppressive heat and humidity that often dominates August and most of September have subsided and the wicked winds of Northern Indiana that come with November and December have yet to move into position.
The only thing that adds to this perfect weather scenario is Notre Dame playing winning football in the house that Rockne built. Fall is a special time in a special place in South Bend. Embrace it any chance you get as much as you can. A long, cold, and bitter winter will soon arrive.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.