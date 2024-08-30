Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Prediction: 4 Reasons The Irish Will Win
The stakes are high for Marcus Freeman and his team as they head into Year 3. Kicking off the season against Texas A&M in College Station presents a significant challenge, but it's one the Irish must overcome to meet this season's expectations.
Both teams have their uncertainties, making it hard to predict exactly what will happen in Game 1. However, there are four key reasons why Notre Dame will leave Texas with a win and an unblemished record
4. Notre Dame Has The Better Secondary
In a game including two of the premier quarterbacks in college football, it is likely going to come down to which secondary can stop the opposing quarterback. Notre Dame comfortably has the better secondary, touting All-Americans Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts.
On top of the pressure the defensive line will put on Connor Weigman, expect the Irish secondary to be locking down an unimpressive A&M receiver core. Weigman is a good quarterback but he will struggle Saturday night.
3. Notre Dame Needs This Game More
There are massive expectations for Marcus Freeman and the Irish this year. Historically, Year 3 has been a great year for past Notre Dame head coaches, and Freeman aims to continue that trend.
A&M, on the other hand, is only in Year 1 under Mike Elko, with few expectations. While the Aggies will do everything they can to win on Saturday night, Freeman will have instilled in his players the belief that this can be a national championship-caliber team, or at the very least, a playoff contender. That journey begins Saturday night, and he will have the Irish well-prepared."
2. Notre Dame Has Matchup Nightmares on Offense
Upon reviewing the Texas A&M defense, there are some impressive position groups. The defensive line, in particular, is likely one of the best in college football this season and is filled with five-star talent.
However, the linebackers and secondary are not as impressive, especially in terms of size. Notre Dame, known as 'Tight End U,' will see Mitchell Evans and Eli Raridon eager to challenge the A&M defense. Additionally, Beaux Collins and Jayden Thomas provide size on the outside that A&M may struggle to handle."
1. Notre Dame Has The Better Dual-Threat Quarterback
In a game where both defensive lines should dominate, it may come down to extending plays and each team's quarterback getting outside the pocket and picking up crucial yards and first downs.
Weigman is no slouch with his legs, but Leonard is comfortably the better dual-threat quarterback. Both teams also have questions along the offensive line, leading me to believe there will be a decent among of quarterback runs.
Leonard has taken the proper precautions to be 100% ready for A&M and he will do what it takesm whether it is on the ground or through the air to take down his former head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies.
