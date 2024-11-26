Notre Dame vs USC: Fighting Irish Battle for Full Redemption
Notre Dame gunning for tenth win in a row to lock up a College Football Playoff home game
Everyone with interest in college football knows exactly what's on the line for Notre Dame in its season finale.
Irish fans are hoping to see the team secure its 10th win in a row against its most bitter rival en route to collecting first-round hosting CFP seed.
Fans of almost any other team or conference? They are hoping to witness Notre Dame collapse on the final leg of their journey to the CFP and fall short.
With a victory, the Irish will achieve redemption from their week two letdown against Northern Illinois. From game three on, Notre Dame has essentially been playing in weekly CFP elimination games.
In response to this pressure, the Irish have rattled off nine wins in a row by a total score of 392-99. There's just one hurdle left to make the full redemption tour a success. The USC Trojans.
Irish scar tissue is real
A win against USC doesn't undo past missed opportunities. It doesn't change nearly 30 years of postseason futility or even heal wounds that are still as fresh as the ones caused by the Ohio State result last season. What a win in this moment does do is set the table for the Irish to be able to make amends for these past atrocities through a home playoff game in South Bend.
Securing a round-one CFP hosting seed was always the main goal of the regular season. If Notre Dame were able to accomplish this after being counted out from week two on, it'd be a massive relief and feather in Marcus Freeman's cap.
Securing a victory over USC opens up Notre Dame to be able to rewrite many different pages in its illustrious history books should it find any level of success in the CFP.
Unlocking this opportunity is one thing, fully taking advantage of it is another. Is this the Notre Dame team and coach that will finally take the program to heights not seen in 30-plus years? It sure feels like it could be.
