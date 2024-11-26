Notre Dame vs USC: Los Angeles Weather Report for Game Day
Notre Dame completes the regular season in a familiar place
Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles for an afternoon game against bitter rival USC this Saturday in a high-stakes battle for the Irish's playoff hopes.
The fallout from this game is massive. Not only will it shape the Irish's postseason dreams, but it will also impact a handful of other teams whose CFP dreams will be impacted by the result as well.
All of America will be tuning in for this ballgame to see if the Irish can extend their winning streak to 10 games in a row and lock in a CFP spot or if chaos will reign. The Irish will be in the national spotlight, exactly where every team wants to be at the end of the year.
A comfortable late Fall day in Los Angeles
In what is not a shock to anybody, weather conditions for this ballgame will be quite mild for late November. In true California style, temperatures for game time are predicted to be in the mid 70's with light wind and cloud cover.
These tepid conditions will greet the Irish in LA as they complete the 2nd leg of the "Rockne Road Trip" after dominating Army in New York. Notre Dame hopes to be feeling some "California Love" by locking up win number 11 and a hosting CFP bid on their west coast journey to enemy territory. One thing is for certain. This is no vacation
